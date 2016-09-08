Local pharmacy to close doors after nearly a century of service

By Chris Marchand

A local business of remarkable longevity will close its doors, Sept. 7.

Dryden Pharmasave, originally known as Dryden Pharmacy, has its roots in the community’s early years — established by pioneering local physician Dr. Donald Dingwall and H.G Cameron in 1918.

In 1923 the business moved from 56 King St. to 38 King St. — a spot that many generations of Drydenites still associate with the pharmacy. In the earlier half of the previous century, Dryden Pharmacy played host to the clinic, close at hand to serve the patients seen by local doctors in their offices upstairs. The doctors would remain in the building until the formation of the Dingwall Clinic in 1954.

Around that time a young airman from Manitoba named Grant Fumerton graduated from his studies in pharmacy and accepted an offer of employment in Dryden. In 1964 Fumerton purchased the business from Dr. Dingwall as the town of Dryden boomed around them.

“I worked there in the summers and after school,” said Nancy Fumerton, daughter of Grant Fumerton. “All of downtown used to be so much more vibrant — especially Friday nights. Everyone from the surrounding area would be in shopping. It was a big thing to go downtown and go shopping on a Friday night. It used to be insanely busy at Christmas too.”

In 1985, Fumerton sold the business to Allan Westad.

“It was a good place,” adds Fumerton. “I’ve had so many people come up to me, even years after the fact, and tell me that my dad was their first boss and how marvelous he was as a boss.”

Around 2004, Westad would eventually sell the business to its final owner Kim Metke of Fort Frances, whose tenure co-incided with a period of local economic upheaval and increased competition in the local pharmacy game. The business also moved to its current Whyte Ave. storefront in the Cadario Building.

Metke owns and operates two more locations in Fort Frances and at the age of 64, he says he’s looking to scale back and simplify his working life.

“It sort of feels like it’s time,” said Metke. “I used to be able to make that drive down the 502, now it seems like I’m exhausted when I get there and the rest of the day is shot.”

Metke says his offers to sell the business to local staffers, sadly, drew no takers. The pharmacy’s customer records will be transferred to the purchaser of the business — Shopper’s Drug Mart — to ensure continuity for its customer base.

“It wasn’t something I did lightly,” said Metke. “But once you get into the process, it sort of takes on a life of its own. Shoppers stepped up to the plate and nobody else did, so what do you do? Like most people in northwestern Ontario, I hate seeing businesses close because the chances of them getting up and running again are pretty close to zero in our present economic situation. It’s a bit of an end of an era in that I’m the last independent in town. I know from the comments that my staff has offered very good service there, it’s very highly regarded and will be missed.”