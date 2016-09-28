Lightning Speed: Sailing crews mix it up on Wabigoon Lake in impromptu fall regatta

By Michael Christianson

Wabigoon Lake and Government Dock in Dryden played host to a sailing regatta that organizers hope will become an annual event.

Five teams raced their Lightning boats in the first ever regatta out on what seemed to be a very grey day but organizer Steve Wells was all smiles Saturday before the noon launch.

“Conditions are absolutely perfect except being a little chilly but you couldn’t get a better wind for this right now, it’s fantastic,” said Wells.”I think we have probably 18 kilometers right now, which is about 13 or 14 knots so it’s nice for these boats but these guys race up to 25 knots so this is kind of perfect because you don’t want chaos out there and you don’t want anyone to tip over. The boats tip over if you make a mistake so you got to be weary of that.”

Indeed the little three person crew boats looked like they could tip over at any minute as the winds got stronger throughout the day but everyone involved were world class racers.

The teams were made up of racers from mostly Thunder Bay and Dryden. Will Evans raced with his daughter Scotia and friend Ross Bailey and they all praised what a fantastic job the organizers did throwing this together and how welcoming Dryden is.

“Very enthusiastic right from the time we arrived the race committee; although it was a grey morning everybody had a smile. The racers are always enthusiastic, the race committee, which of course is necessary for us to race, they don’t get quite the same thrill as we do and yet were as keen as we were if not moreso,” said Evans.

Bonnie and Blair Skene opened their homes and volunteered their time to the regatta members and the first year felt like a family affair; many of the teams have raced alongside their fellow competitors, and their fathers and grandfathers, for years.

Wells along with his fellow organizers are hoping the sport of sailing racing will catch on more in Dryden; he said he hopes to have 15-20 boats next year and to attract more of Dryden’s youth to the sport.

Event Results

First

Richard Walsh

Tina Walsh

Mitch Sandburg

Jim Salter

Second

Ross Bailey

Will Evans

Scotia Evans

Third

Chris Wells

Michelle Wells

Bonnie Skene

Fourth

Alec Cox

Nikka Stoger

Courtney Rizzuto

Fifth

Brian Cox

Blair Sandburg

Phil Henry