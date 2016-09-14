Kenora’s 1971 wraps up tour in Dryden

By Michael Christianson

On September 6 The Legion was once again rocked by 1971, a band made up of members from Kenora who now reside in Winnipeg. When most indie bands pass by this area, 1971 is always happy to come and bring some music to Dryden.

“We just finished a 27 day long tour from Winnipeg to Halifax and back. Last date was here in Dryden. It was the longest tour we’d been on in a long time and it was truly wild. Many unlucky moments turned into some of the luckiest moments of our lives,” said drummer Jory Strachen. “I think one of the biggest highlights was our show in Saint John, New Brunswick. It was at a DIY space called Mount Olympus, which was run by these amazing 17 year olds. They did such a good job of promoting it and were super accommodating, and apparently it was their last show before they were getting kicked out of the space so not only were they enthusiastic to see us but they completely let loose since it would be the last all ages show for a while.”

The band said the show wasn’t as big as the last time they were in Dryden but it was nice to see some familiar faces.

After their summer tour half the band is getting ready to go back to university so 1971 won’t be out on tour but they hope to keep working together and writing new music to debut the next time they can hit the road again.