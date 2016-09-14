Joan Christine Huckell – February 19, 1953 – August 19, 2016

Joan Christine Huckell age 63 passed away peacefully on August 19, 2016. She was born on February 19, 1953 in Atikokan, Ontario. In 1976 she married Jim Huckell, the love of her life and together they made their home in Sioux Lookout and later Dinorwic.

Joan loved flowers, the wildlife, painting and her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing cards, dice, Crib tournaments and Bingo. She was the most generous, kind and caring person.

She was predeceased by her parents Gord & Diana MacLeod, her brother Danny, her in-laws Bill and Marjorie Huckell, her brothers-in-law Rick Huckell and Barry Young.

Joan is survived by her husband Jim, sister; Sandra (John), sisters-in-law Lynne Young, Audrey Huckell and Diane MacLeod and many nieces and nephews.

At her request there will be no Funeral Service, as cremation has taken place.

“Fly Little White Dove”

If friends so desire donations may be made to Tamarack House Thunder Bay or a charity of choice through the Dryden Community Funeral Home 249 Grand Trunk Ave. Dryden, ON P8N 2X3

Expressions of Sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net Subject heading: Huckell