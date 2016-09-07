Heinz Hermann Julius Minnder – May 10, 1929 – August 6, 2016

The family of Heinz Minnder is sad to say good-bye to a wonderful strong man. Opa/Dad passed away suddenly but peacefully at the Dryden Regional Health Centre on August 6th with family at his side.

Heinz is survived by his wife Gisela of 59 years. The couple moved to Canada from Germany in 1961.

Heinz really enjoyed agriculture and travel, occasionally visiting family in Germany. In the Dryden area Heinz was employed by Dryden Woodlands for 27 years until retiring in 1994. Heinz took pride in his 4 children Bettina (Mike Robinson), Johanna (Clinton Solomon), Catherina (Doug Van Dusen), and son Hermann (Stacy Minnder).

He is also survived by his grandchildren Brent and Michelle Chambers, Kelsey and Daniel Shaffer, Caitlyn and Carolyn White and Michael and Madison Minnder. He was predeceased by his youngest grandchild Mickenzie Minnder in 1997.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a private memorial service for family at a later date.