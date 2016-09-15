Go-Getters looking at seniors’ centre expansion

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden Go-Getters are looking to expand their Activity Centre at 84 St Charles Street.

The Go-Getters presented to the Committee of the Whole on Monday to advise council and obtain permission to build an addition onto the existing building as well as renovating the kitchen due to access restraints.

“We have a number of activities that are right at the crowded limit quite frequently and if we don’t expand now, we’re simply going to get more overcrowded and then it becomes a dangerous issue, secondly it becomes a fire issue,” said Dryden Go-Getters President Jack Nesbitt.

Currently the facility can hold 170 seated people at chairs with tables or 200 people seated on chairs without and Nesbitt admits when crowds gather for major events they have approached those limits.

The addition to the building would be built on the south side of the building, left of the rear entrance.

The Activity Centre is busy five days a week with activities such as aerobics, crafts, shuffleboard, dancing and they hold popular monthly pancake breakfasts which are open for all to attend.

The Go-Getters are looking to get a start on expansion with Dryden’s aging population in mind.

“It’s important that we carry those kinds of things on and if possible expand the number of things that we can provide and we have to look to the future as well to accommodate the seniors who are bound to come in the future.”