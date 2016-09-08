Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

GALLERY: Dryden Roadrunners 2nd Annual Taylor Gardiner Car/Truck/Bike Show

News — 08 September 2016
By Dryden Observer Staff

After filling up the old IGA parking lot last summer the Dryden Roadrunners 2nd Annual Taylor James Gardiner Bike/Car/Truck show was held on Sunday inside and outside of the Memorial Arena. The cars went out for a cruise at 3p.m. just in time to beat the downpour.

The event was held in memory of Taylor Gardiner who passed away in May 2014 in a highway collision.
Photos by Michael Christianson

Judy and Ron Deschamps take the best in show award with their 1955 Chevrolet 2DR Sedan. Photos by Michael Christianson.

Dryden Roadrunners 2nd Annual Taylor Gardiner Car/Truck/Bike Show Awards

Best Sport Bike: 2005 Yamaha R6 – Garry Morand, Dryden

Best Cruiser Bike: 2013 Triumph Rocket III – Dan Thurber, Fort Frances

Best Dual-Sport: 1975 Honda CT70 – Ross Knecht, Dryden

Best Moped/E-Bike: 2011 Prime Davidson – Laura-Lynn Bernier, Dryden

Best Decorated Bicycle: “Mini Cooper” – Parker Lee, Dryden

Best Decorated Bicycle 2: “White Mustang” – Ayla Noel, Dryden

Oldest In Show: 1929 Chevrolet Fire Truck – Dryden Firefighter’s Association, Dryden

Most Promising Project: 1957 Cadillac – Clint Gottinger, Dryden

Dealer’s Choice, Dodge: 1970 Dart Swinger – Lance Salchert, Fort Frances

Dealer’s Choice, Ford: 1969 Mustang Mach I – Jim Larson, Dryden

Dealer’s Choice, GM: 1997 Trans AM – Jim Rhyner, Waldhof

Best Import, Asian: 2013 Kia Forte Koup – Reanne Dick, Dryden

Best Import, Euro: 1965 Volkswagen Beetle – Mike DeRidder, Dryden

Best Custom Paint: 1930 Ford Model A – Wayne Frejek, Sioux Lookout

Best Truck: 2006 GMC Sierra – Shawn DeGagne, Dryden

Mayor’s Choice: 1964 Ford Truck – Mike Bell, Selkirk, MB

Best in Show: 1955 Chevrolet 2DR Sedan – Ron & Judy Deschamps, Fort Frances

*120 registered vehicles*

  1. Lorna Ball

    May 2, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Will there be a 2017 Dryden Roadrunners Car Show this year?

