GALLERY: Dryden Roadrunners 2nd Annual Taylor Gardiner Car/Truck/Bike Show

By Dryden Observer Staff

After filling up the old IGA parking lot last summer the Dryden Roadrunners 2nd Annual Taylor James Gardiner Bike/Car/Truck show was held on Sunday inside and outside of the Memorial Arena. The cars went out for a cruise at 3p.m. just in time to beat the downpour.

The event was held in memory of Taylor Gardiner who passed away in May 2014 in a highway collision.

Photos by Michael Christianson





Dryden Roadrunners 2nd Annual Taylor Gardiner Car/Truck/Bike Show Awards

Best Sport Bike: 2005 Yamaha R6 – Garry Morand, Dryden

Best Cruiser Bike: 2013 Triumph Rocket III – Dan Thurber, Fort Frances

Best Dual-Sport: 1975 Honda CT70 – Ross Knecht, Dryden

Best Moped/E-Bike: 2011 Prime Davidson – Laura-Lynn Bernier, Dryden

Best Decorated Bicycle: “Mini Cooper” – Parker Lee, Dryden

Best Decorated Bicycle 2: “White Mustang” – Ayla Noel, Dryden

Oldest In Show: 1929 Chevrolet Fire Truck – Dryden Firefighter’s Association, Dryden

Most Promising Project: 1957 Cadillac – Clint Gottinger, Dryden

Dealer’s Choice, Dodge: 1970 Dart Swinger – Lance Salchert, Fort Frances

Dealer’s Choice, Ford: 1969 Mustang Mach I – Jim Larson, Dryden

Dealer’s Choice, GM: 1997 Trans AM – Jim Rhyner, Waldhof

Best Import, Asian: 2013 Kia Forte Koup – Reanne Dick, Dryden

Best Import, Euro: 1965 Volkswagen Beetle – Mike DeRidder, Dryden

Best Custom Paint: 1930 Ford Model A – Wayne Frejek, Sioux Lookout

Best Truck: 2006 GMC Sierra – Shawn DeGagne, Dryden

Mayor’s Choice: 1964 Ford Truck – Mike Bell, Selkirk, MB

Best in Show: 1955 Chevrolet 2DR Sedan – Ron & Judy Deschamps, Fort Frances

*120 registered vehicles*