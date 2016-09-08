GALLERY: Dryden Roadrunners 2nd Annual Taylor Gardiner Car/Truck/Bike Show

By Dryden Observer Staff
After filling up the old IGA parking lot last summer the Dryden Roadrunners 2nd Annual Taylor James Gardiner Bike/Car/Truck show was held on Sunday inside and outside of the Memorial Arena. The cars went out for a cruise at 3p.m. just in time to beat the downpour.
The event was held in memory of Taylor Gardiner who passed away in May 2014 in a highway collision.
Photos by Michael Christianson
Dryden Roadrunners 2nd Annual Taylor Gardiner Car/Truck/Bike Show Awards
Best Sport Bike: 2005 Yamaha R6 – Garry Morand, Dryden
Best Cruiser Bike: 2013 Triumph Rocket III – Dan Thurber, Fort Frances
Best Dual-Sport: 1975 Honda CT70 – Ross Knecht, Dryden
Best Moped/E-Bike: 2011 Prime Davidson – Laura-Lynn Bernier, Dryden
Best Decorated Bicycle: “Mini Cooper” – Parker Lee, Dryden
Best Decorated Bicycle 2: “White Mustang” – Ayla Noel, Dryden
Oldest In Show: 1929 Chevrolet Fire Truck – Dryden Firefighter’s Association, Dryden
Most Promising Project: 1957 Cadillac – Clint Gottinger, Dryden
Dealer’s Choice, Dodge: 1970 Dart Swinger – Lance Salchert, Fort Frances
Dealer’s Choice, Ford: 1969 Mustang Mach I – Jim Larson, Dryden
Dealer’s Choice, GM: 1997 Trans AM – Jim Rhyner, Waldhof
Best Import, Asian: 2013 Kia Forte Koup – Reanne Dick, Dryden
Best Import, Euro: 1965 Volkswagen Beetle – Mike DeRidder, Dryden
Best Custom Paint: 1930 Ford Model A – Wayne Frejek, Sioux Lookout
Best Truck: 2006 GMC Sierra – Shawn DeGagne, Dryden
Mayor’s Choice: 1964 Ford Truck – Mike Bell, Selkirk, MB
Best in Show: 1955 Chevrolet 2DR Sedan – Ron & Judy Deschamps, Fort Frances
*120 registered vehicles*
Lorna Ball
Will there be a 2017 Dryden Roadrunners Car Show this year?