Ermo “Mo” Toffanello – 1932 – 2016

Mo passed away peacefully at the Dryden Regional Health Centre on September 22, 2016 at the age of 84.

In 1947 Mo and his family moved from his birth place of Timmins to Red Lake where it and Balmertown became his home until 2015 when he moved to Dryden to live at Patricia Gardens. He was employed at Campbell Red Lake mines until his retirement.

Mo had many passions in life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, fastball, hockey and curling. To those who spent time with Mo, they will remember his love for music as he never went anywhere without his radio or his dancing shoes. He was a perfectionist when it came to woodworking and carpentry and created some beautiful pieces which will be cherished by his daughters.

Mo was a hardworking, generous man who was always willing to help a friend, share his knowledge and talents of the outdoors or enjoy a game of cribbage or two or three. Mo’s grandchildren brought a new light to his life and he was extremely proud of their unique personalities, talents, interests and accomplishments as they became young adults.

Mo will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Willow and Carmen, son in law Rod and his grandchildren Landon, Jordin, Cole and Eric. He is also survived by brothers Roy and Dick and sister in law Lenore and their families.

Mo was predeceased by his parents Dominic and Louisa, the love of his life Delina, son in law Brian and brother in law Dean.

A Memorial Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Mo Toffanello was held Thursday, September 29th at 1:00 p.m. in St. Francis Roman Catholic Church.

Private interment was held in the Balmertown Cemetery.

Should friends desire donations to the Dream Believers DRHC Foundation or the Children’s Make a Wish Foundation may be made through the Stevens Funeral Home, P O Box 412 Dryden, Ontario P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca