Eagles host first stop on NorWOSSA golf tour

Dryden High School golfers marked a solid showing on home turf while hosting the first event of the 2016 NorWOSSA golf tour of events, Sept. 9 at Eagles’ Landing. On the boys side, Jacob Lugli landed atop the leaderboard shooting an 81. Noah Brunton placed third with 84 and Keith Wrolstad tied for fourth place with 85. Sioux Lookout’s Queen Elizabeth School grabbed the team title for the event, followed by Fort Frances then Dryden.

On the ladies side, Eagle Lindy Leclerc placed first with a score of 122 among a small seven player field comprised of Dryden and Sioux Lookout players, teammate Maya Nickle placed third with Emma Lang in fourth place. Photos by Chris Marchand