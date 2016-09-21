Eagles Football 2-0 after road win in Portage

Submitted by Geoff Zilkalns

Huge strides were made in the DHS Eagles development as a team unique from the edition that advanced to last year’s semifinal. After opening last week with a win against a plucky St. Johns squad, the Portage Trojans hosted week two and delivered a very physical affair. Portage entered the game fresh off a week one victory of their own and brought size and talent with them. The Eagles knew coming in they would need to raise the level of their play and the defence led the way.

The game started with little progress from either offence as Dryden’s tackling was much improved and kept the field position advantage for the team. Midway through the first quarter Jarett Hicks burst around the Portage defenders and scampered 55 yards for the opening touchdown. Before the quarter would end his running mate, Liam Wrolstad, also powered into the endzone from 14 yards out.

Following the second major a defensive battle ensued as both sides aggressively pursued ballcarriers and limited gains. The Eagles mounted a sustained pass rush led by Ends Kadin Taylor and Joel Ottertail while the back end chipped in with solid run support. Thomas Moline recorded his second interception on the young season and scoring chances were few and far between.

The Blue and Gold got some breathing room in the 4th frame when Hicks converted a third and short into a 27 yard major. After Cale Oberg converted the score Dryden held a 21-0 lead. It was not long after that the Trojans got on the board, stopping DHS deep in their own end and returning the subsequent punt 50 yards for a TD. With over six minutes remaining in the contest the outcome was very much in doubt. At that point the Dryden offensive line, aided by some determined running by Wrolstad and crew, chewed up both clock and yardage driving the field. On the game’s final play Liam Wrolstad plunged in from 2 yards out to seal the win.

Next on the WHSFL schedule is a Homecoming date on Sept 23rd against the Kenora Broncos at 2pm at Harry McMaster Field. A playoff finalist last year, Kenora always comes prepared and will be looking to avenge their loss to the Eagles last September. The team is hoping the local football enthusiasts will support and enjoy the traditions of the blue and gold and join them this week.