Eagles find success in opening road game vs. St. John’s

Submitted by Geoff Zilkalns

In the words of Rob Rodgers, longtime coach of the DHS Offensive Line, “some wins are pretty and some not so much…but we’ll take ‘em either way.”

The 2016 Eagles team opened their season in Winnipeg with a 48-27 defeat of the team they faced in last year’s quarterfinal. Both groups did not look as polished as they had last October but both also came to play and battle.

After a delay caused by a transportation issue for the Manitoba team, the Eagles flew to a 21-0 first quarter lead on the strength of 3 quick strikes. The O-Line, led by three returning starters, managed to pave the way for Jarett Hicks 48 yard scamper to open the scoring. Hicks reached pay-dirt from 2 yards out minutes later and after the QB hit Jacob Bilous in stride for a 75 yard catch and run on the next possession it seemed the game was in hand.

The host Tigers had other ideas. A resilient group, the Tigers scored the next two majors through the air as the Blue and Gold perhaps became a bit complacent with their lead. The Tigers did not have a large team but those that played did so with class and grit. Each time the Eagle would widen the gap, St. Johns seemed to respond with a fumble recovery, interception or defensive stop. Liam Wrolstad scored on a 15 yard run for Dryden and Jacob Bilous took a kickoff 85 yards for another 6 points to help Dryden’s cause.

As the fourth quarter began Dryden held a 34-27 lead. Fatigue perhaps played a role as Dryden’s ground game began to chew up yardage and keep the ball away from their opponent. Defensively, first Thomas Moline and then Randy Russell picked off errant throws. Kadin Taylor’s pass rush yielded two deflected balls. The D held the Tigers off the score sheet while Hicks tallied his third TD on the day and threw for his 2nd passing when Gunnar Anderson hauled in a 4 yarder.

The general consensus among the coaches mirrored the words of Coach Rodgers, the win was good but their remains much work to be done. Each fall the team must establish its identity and discover where its playmakers and leaders are. A stiff test on how fast these lessons can be learned will come on Friday Sept 16th when the team returns to the city to face a Portage Trojan team fresh off a 47-9 win over Tec Voc. The Eagles follow that tilt on Friday Sept 23 with their home opener, a 2pm Homecoming event, against the Beaver Brae Broncos.