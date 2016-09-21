Donald Maunsell – July 16, 1937 – September 11, 2016



It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Maunsell announce his passing on September 11, 2016, at the age of 79.

Don was predeceased by his parents, his wife, and an infant son, as well as his brother and two of his sisters. He will be sadly missed by daughters Heather (Joe) Semeniuk, Dana (Dean) Leonzio, Kelly (Brad) Morrison and grandsons Josh Semeniuk, Tyler Leonzio and Hunter Morrison.

Donald was born in Dryden on July 16th, 1937 the 5th of five children born to Donald and Anne Maunsell. He spent his youth in Dryden. He attended St. John’s College at the University of Manitoba. Don began working at the Dryden Paper Company when he was 20 years old and retired after 45 years of service.

Don met his future wife Joan Stewart while attending high school in Dryden and they married on September 8, 1961 enjoying 44 years together before her passing.

Dad was a devoted family man and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife, daughters and their families. His children and grandchildren were a tremendous source of joy and pride.

Dad’s interests over the years included curling, gardening, camping, fishing and in later years supporting mom in her art endeavours. Following retirement they became snowbirds wintering in the southern states. Dad continued travelling after mom’s passing, choosing warm Canadian destinations and enjoying trips with his girls and their families. A source of much pleasure after retirement was Dad’s growing interest in cooking. Unexpectedly he became quite an accomplished cook and baker.

As per Don’s wishes there will be no funeral service. A private family internment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made to Tamarack House through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, ON P8N 2X3.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net Subject heading: Maunsell