Dolphins host Olympic swimmer Martha McCabe

Submitted

The Dryden Dolphins were excited to present Martha’s Canadian Drive on Monday night (Sep 12).

Two-time Olympian Martha McCabe has partnered with Fuelling Women Champions and visited the Dryden Pool and Fitness Centre as part of her Canadian tour to spread positive messages encouraging young athletes to train and compete at their fullest potential.

Her goal is to inspire the next generation of athletes, swimmers, young people, coaches, parents and more through face to face interaction while Olympic excitement is fresh. Following her presentation, she signed autographs and had pictures taken with participants and her medals.

She then took to the pool with 11 members of the Dryden Dolphins Swim Club coaching them in her specialty – the breaststroke.