Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Dolphins host Olympic swimmer Martha McCabe

Featured Posts Sports & Recreation — 14 September 2016
Dolphins host Olympic swimmer Martha McCabe
Members of the Dryden Dolphins Swim Club huddle around the fresh Olympic glow of Canadian Olympic Team swimmer Martha McCabe (centre). McCabe is driving across Canada, speaking with young athletes and teams in her sport and beyond. Photo submitted

Members of the Dryden Dolphins Swim Club huddle around the fresh Olympic glow of Canadian Olympic Team swimmer Martha McCabe (centre). McCabe is driving across Canada, speaking with young athletes and teams in her sport and beyond. Photo submitted

Submitted

The Dryden Dolphins were excited to present Martha’s Canadian Drive on Monday night (Sep 12).

Two-time Olympian Martha McCabe has partnered with Fuelling Women Champions and visited the Dryden Pool and Fitness Centre as part of her Canadian tour to spread positive messages encouraging young athletes to train and compete at their fullest potential.

Her goal is to inspire the next generation of athletes, swimmers, young people, coaches, parents and more through face to face interaction while Olympic excitement is fresh.  Following her presentation, she signed autographs and had pictures taken with participants and her medals.

She then took to the pool with 11 members of the Dryden Dolphins Swim Club coaching them in her specialty – the breaststroke.

With Olympic fever still in the air, McCabe has struck out on a cross country journey with a goal to inspire the next generation of athletes.

With Olympic fever still in the air, McCabe has struck out on a cross country journey with a goal to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Dolphins Swim Club swimmers gain some valuable insights on the breaststroke from one of the best in the world.

Dolphins Swim Club swimmers gain some valuable insights on the breaststroke from one of the best in the world.

Share

Related Articles

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook