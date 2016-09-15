Do One Thing: Join the NWHU’s 4th Annual Workplace Wellness Challenge

Submitted

October is Healthy Workplace Month and the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is inviting you to participate in our 4th Annual Workplace Wellness Challenge! Last year, more than 50 workplaces, including 600 employees, registered for the challenge and we are hoping to encourage even more workplaces to participate in 2016.

Christine McLeod, Health Promoter, says “The challenge is a way to get us all thinking about our physical and mental health at work. A friendly competition between colleagues and workplaces can motivate us to get more active, eat more fruits and vegetables and pay attention to things like how many hours of sleep we get each night. These healthy lifestyle practices will help to make our time at work and at home more positive.”

The goal of the Workplace Wellness Challenge is to encourage workplaces to support employee health and well-being. Many of us spend a significant portion of our waking hours at work. Research has shown that poor health and lifestyle choices, imbalance between work and life, job stress, long hours and busy schedules can be detrimental to our health and also decrease morale and effectiveness in the workplace. Taking some steps towards increasing our physical activity, eating healthy, getting more rest and spending quality time with family and friends can significantly increase our physical and mental health, happiness and productivity at work.

Workplaces can join the challenge by choosing a team captain and recruiting employees to participate; registration is open until September 30, 2016. Regional and local prizes will be awarded to workplaces that rank the highest based on average points earned per participant.

For more information and to register for the Workplace Wellness Challenge, contact your local Public Health Unit or visit www.nwhu.on.ca.