Curling league returning to Dryden

By Michael Christianson

Curling is coming back to Dryden and this year the program is expanding to include an adult league.

“Last year being our pilot year we were happy to see we got a fair amount of interest from the seniors who really supported it, and the high school which did do a few sessions with it,” explains Community and Development Services Manager Bob Cunningham. “Then we sent out letters of request for interest from the adults representatives in the community that we were told would be contact people and they formed with Trevor Szmon. He held a meeting with his group and they were able to come back and tell us they had 18 teams that were interested in forming and taking our night curling spot so that’s terrific we can now expand from just day ice to full day and night ice.”

The adult curling league will be held Sunday nights at the Dryden Memorial arena on ice surface 2 with 3 draws at 5:30, 7:15 and 9:00 p.m. Games will be 6 ends with the season set to kick off on Oct. 16.

There will be a limit of 18 teams for the league so register early. Those interested will need to fill out a registration form and registration is $800 per team. You can drop off your form and a cheque payable to “The City of Dryden” with Trevor Szmon at Dryden GM.

“I think it’s one of those sports you can do for a lifetime so once you’re into it there’s kind of a big gap in a lot of people’s lives for the winter if you’re a curler a lot of times you didn’t play hockey or other things so when curling went by the wayside it kind of left a void there which, everyone is pretty happy it’s going to be back,” said Szmon