Council raises user fees for 2017, ponders new website

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden city council met on Monday and it was a short first meeting after an eventful summer in the city.

Council unanimously passed a by law which would raise user fees and charges in the city effective January 1, 2017.

Council also accepted the recommendation of Public Works Administration to award the tender, in the amount of $47,131.50 to The Pipe Spy Inc of Lindsay, Ontario for the CCTV inspection of sanitary and storm sewers in the city. CCTV is used to record videos of the interior structure of piping and manholes within the areas of debris disposal and the recordings will help to create budget projections for future capital and maintenance. The budget allocation for this project is $60,000.

New CAO Ernie Remillard used his address to council to speak about all the projects that have been going on over the summer months. He said they continue to work with Domtar about recent agreements and resolutions moving forward. Remillard also addressed the August 12 flooding by stating they are currently putting forward an application to the province for disaster recovery. A strategic plan is currently being worked on with a March 2017 completion goal; Remillard said they will be looking to citizens and staff for recommendations on that. The new CAO said a big part of his mandate from council is to work on a succession plan project as well as an employee survey review. He went on to say they are working on an exhaustive citywide policy review, which will kick off in the next few months, as well as a bylaw review and a new website for the city of Dryden. Remillard also touched on other ongoing projects such as the Dryden 100 Men and the Dryden Arena DREAM project.