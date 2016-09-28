Co-op to build new propane storage facility

Submitted

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is breaking ground on a new Co-op Propane storage facility in Dryden, Ont. Owned by FCL, a wholesale co-operative that serves 200 autonomous retail co-ops across Western Canada, the facility will provide propane to customers and members of Red River Co-op throughout the region.

“Co-op Propane is a safe, efficient and affordable source of energy with many uses around the home, at the cottage or in industry,” said Doug Wiebe, General Manager at Red River Co-op, the retail

co-operative whose customers will be served. “With this facility, Co-op is making a long-term commitment to the community. We look forward to continuing our relationship with our existing customers as we introduce our high-quality service and products to new ones.”

The facility will be located in Dryden’s Norwill Industrial Park and will distribute propane to customers throughout northwest Ontario.

“The Dryden Development Board and staff are very excited to welcome Federated Co-operatives Limited to our Wilderness City as we continue our work with the economic development of Dryden and area,” said Sandra Boyko, Chair of the Dryden Development Corporation. “We are grateful for their continued partnership and wish them a successful venture.”

Local connections

Propane from the facility will be distributed to customers throughout the region by Energy Tech Services (ETS) of Kenora, Ont. FCL and ETS have operated in the region since 2002, supplying customers with propane from an FCL-owned facility in Kenora.

“On behalf of the City of Dryden, we welcome FCL to our community,” said Ernie Remillard, Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Dryden. “We wish FCL nothing but continued success in their expansion strategy.”