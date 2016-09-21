Celebrating local business Dryden District Chamber of Commerce hosts 19th Annual Business Excellence Awards



By Chris Marchand

A proud local business community dressed for success to celebrate the Dryden District Chamber of Commerce’s 19th Annual Business Excellence Awards, Sept. 17.

Mayor Greg Wilson began the awards portion of the evening with an eloquently speech informed by much experience in the local business sector.

“Many of you have committed a decade and even a lifetime to the stability and health of the social and economic fabric of our town and are only now being recognized,” said Wilson. “We should be allowed at times to refer to ourselves as a town and not a city. There’s merit to the old adage my father would often quote, ‘promise less, deliver more’ — in this case meaning we should seek to display the humility of a small peaceful town with the vision of a growing city. The same applies to a small business looking to expand. Make sure you know where you want to go, but don’t forget where you came from and how you got there.”

It was a great night for the Dryden Observer’s own parent company Norwest Printing and Publishing Group which recently celebrated its first year in operation. Headed by owner David Neegan, the commercial printing operation and trio of community newspapers including the Dryden Observer, Red Lake’s Northern Sun News and the locally produced Biidaaban/The Rising Sun took home both the New Business Excellence Award and Business of the Year.

Lokah Sangha Yoga proprietor Carly Brown earned a repeat win for the Women in Business Award.

BMO Bank of Montreal and BMO Nesbitt Burns earned the Fresh New Image Award following a $1 million renovation in Dryden’s downtown.

Service clubs and fundraising entities also had a great night beginning with the Dryden Kinsmen Club who received the Service to Healthcare Award.

The Dream Believers, who orchestrate the massively successful ‘Shake Your Booty’ fundraisers won the Community Spirit Award from among a host of impressive nominees.

Dryden’s Rotary Club received the Business Celebrating Youth Award.

Naked North Art Gallery and Gifts, comprised of volunteers from the Dryden Regional Arts Council took home the Tourism Excellence Award.

Among the individual awards, CKDR Music Director Lloyd Napish was taken aback by his Rising Star Award.

Sheila Wilson of Wilson’s Business Solutions, also a key player in the local Young Professionals group, was named Young Business Leader.

Manager of the Year went to TD Canada Trust’s Dawn Jones.

From a field of 15 nominees, John Carlucci and Tracey Penner won the evening’s Customer Service Excellence Award.