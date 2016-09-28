Canada 150 fund selects area projects: Soccer group to receive 100K for multi-use building

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden and area has seen the first funding announcements from the federal Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

FedNor, which is administering the funds $10.4 million regional allocation, announced a trio of projects totaling $194,892, Sept. 13.

Dryden Youth Soccer Club will receive $100,000 in support of the construction of its multi-use facility on the grounds of Rotary Park. The building will offer washrooms, shelters and a concession to assist the local soccer community in hosting tournaments and improve the playing experience at the local field.

“On behalf of the members of Dryden Youth Soccer, I would like to thank the Government of Canada for supporting our efforts to address priority cultural and recreational needs in our community, promote a healthy and active lifestyle, and provide a safe venue in which to play,” said Dryden Youth Soccer’s Kim Douglas.

The Municipality of Machin will use $70,750 to renovate the Eagle River and Vermilion Bay Fire Halls with improvements including new siding, windows, doors and heating equipment.

Eagle Lake First Nation will receive $24,142 to improve the arena boards at their community ice rink facility to enhance safety and reliability during hockey season.

“Today’s announcement is an investment in our way of life here in Northern Ontario,” said Kenora MP Bob Nault. “I’m very pleased to see our government invest in community infrastructure to ensure that they are up to modern safety standards. Residents will now be able to continue to work, live, and participate in community events for many years to come.”