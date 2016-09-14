Bruce Mack Franz – July 19, 1931 – September 3, 2016

It is with deep sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of our dear father and grandfather.

Bruce was predeceased by his wife Olga and leaves to mourn his son Grant, daughter Darlene (Harry) and grandchildren Jennifer and Sean.

Family and friends will forever miss his quick wit and sassiness.

According to Bruce’s wishes no service will be held.

Our family wishes to express a special thank you to Sharon Raison & Larry Poschner for taking such wonderful care of him in his last weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bruce may be made to Hope for Orphans – Congo.