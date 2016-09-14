Arthur (Art) Fredrick Lang

In loving memory of Art Lang, age 76, who passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Art Lang was held on Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 2:00 pm in the Dryden Community Funeral Home, with Pastor Velma Henderson officiating.

Interment followed in the Dryden Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dryden Regional Health Centre Equipment Fund through the Dryden Community Funeral Home 249 Grand Trunk Ave. Dryden, ON P8N 2X3