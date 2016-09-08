Arena fundraising campaign kicks off

By Michael Christianson

The Memorial Arena was full on Thursday night as kids and their parents came down for registration night. The chance to sign up for events at the arena was the perfect backdrop for the unveiling of the Dryden Recreation Extension and Modification (DREAM) committee’s fundraising thermometer. The group’s goal is to raise $500,000 in grants and donations towards upgrades to the arena.

Co-chair of the dream committee Janice Radburn said the group is also happy to accept donations in kind by giving your time and skills to help give the arena a face lift.

“The committee has been working for several months and this is our grand launch of our fundraising. Boreal signs has created and designed a fabulous fundraising thermometer for us and we’re going to reveal it and we have three donations tonight to kick start the thermometer,” said Radburn.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony the DREAM committee received $7000 in donations. $5000 of that came from the city of Dryden to help kick start the campaign as well as donations from the Dryden Girl’s Hockey Association, the Dryden Skating Club as well as an anonymous donation.

Mayor Greg Wilson hopes the donation from the city and the ongoing fundraising from the DREAM committee will help bring the arena back to it’s glory days.

“This community is getting older and just because we are getting older we can’t forget the young people who are coming up and those young families who have moved here or want to move here,” said Wilson. “Even though we may not play hockey as aggressively as we did or maybe not at all if we’re in our 60s, 70s, 80s, there is a whole crop of people who want to use these facilities so for me I have a lot of fond memories.”

Wilson hopes many more children can build memories at the facility and with the success of registration night it looks like ice times will be well filled up.