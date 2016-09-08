A refuge for autistic students at École Catholique de l’enfant Jesus

By Michael Christianson

Snoezelen: Formed from a blend of the Dutch ‘snuffelen’ to snuggle and ‘doezelen’ to doze.

From that description a snoezelen sounds like somewhere to cuddle up and nap but for the children at Ecole Catholique de l’Enfant Jesus the snoezelen room, or white room as some of the students call it, is an opportunity to relax and relieve some of the anxiety that they feel being back at school.

The concept of the room was based in the needs of the autistic children that attend Ecole Catholique de l’Enfant Jesus; the room provides stiumulation for a wide variety of needs including auditory, sensory, tactile and even physical stimulation with a small trampoline.

Inside the room you will find places to sit including a somatron chair, which is connected to the music being played in the room so that you can feel the vibrations and a sense of relaxation. There is also a projector, which displays calming images of animals as well as a tube filled with colourful bubbles, a great place to relax.

The room was opened in the spring of 2015 and principal Claudine Savage already sees a need to add more equipment for the snoezelen room.

“We also look at it from an aspect of other kids can use it too. So I’ve used it in my interventions when I’m doing work with students that are working on vocabulary,” said Savage. “So as a reinforcement I’ll bring them here. For example I’ll have a word on a card and I’ll say ‘ok I want you to jump on the trampoline the number of syllables that you hear’ and it’s repeating what we’ve learned and it’s a fun way for them to interact with the vocabulary, especially the ones that need to move a lot.”

Savage emphasized that the French catholic school is not only about a sense of culture and language but they are focused on prioritizing the well being of the students.

“I brought a little man in here just because he just wasn’t focusing and wasn’t able to ground himself so I brought him in here, he wanted to jump,” said educational assistant Elaine Lavoie. “Also the word snoezelen is also like to seek and explore so part of this room is not just to do one specific thing, the children are kind of master of their domain and they’re able to choose that they want to do unless we have something more structured planned.”