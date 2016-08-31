Tumblestone mixes music and food to celebrate life



By Michael Christianson

Tucked away in the outskirts of Thunder Bay there is a private party that has grown every year into a bigger and bigger festival.

Tumblestone is a mix of traditional music festival atmosphere and that of a giant dinner party. Every year the pig gets ready to roast and every year the dinner gets bigger; Patrons bring their dishes for the Saturday night potluck.

This year the festival grew bigger as well, extending to Friday night with six bands playing the opening night. This year they also added a second stage which was run by Scott Bevilaqua and the volunteer team.

“The festival began as a pig roast birthday party for Ed Blanchette,” explains stage manager Juan Baztarrica. “The second year they had the pig roast I had met them and came out with a powered speaker and laptop and DJ’ed the party. That’s when they asked if I wanted to help put bands on. So the 3rd year of the pig roast we threw together whatever gear we could find and had 7 bands play.”

Now in it’s sixth year Tumblestone brought out 35 bands over two nights and two stages.

“I’m really proud of how it’s grown,” added Baztarrica. “Each year we enlist more volunteers and become more organized. Learn what works and what we can do better. And the crew becomes closer as a family. Some of the people who help with the fest I literally only see at Tumblestone but we hug it out and feels just like they are my family.”

Tumblestone offered a wide variety of acts and genres to enjoy over the weekend. The main message for the event and all those involved is that it is their party, the bands and crowd all have a sense of family.

What does the man whose birthday started it all think about a big party on his property?

“In a nutshell Tumblestone is a magical place,” said Blanchette. “Rock gardens, sprawling with flowers, and plants, meandering paths run about the landscape, every nook and cranny teaming with love. The bands that play are hand picked and selected for one reason, they’re amazing as people, and musicians. These are the type we want to spend time with; a celebration of life to honour the folks that matter in our lives. The team has become stronger every year and every single one of them is so important to us. I couldn’t thank them enough.”