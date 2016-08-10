TroutFest stage to feature Jane Siberry, 24th Street Wailers

By Chris Marchand

Northwestern Ontario’s favourite music festival returns to the shores of Ear Falls Waterfront park this weekend, Aug. 12-14 with a new crop of stage veterans and emerging talents from near and afar.

Heading into its 21st year, The Trout Forest Music Festival features a lineup of 28 acts across three stages and many late-night campfire jams.

Trout Fest Music Director Devin Latimer says the festival was able to pull in some well-established names in the Canadian folk scene with a little help from his wife and Leaf Rapids bandmate Keri Latimer.

“I had been trying to book Jane Siberry now for a number of years,” said Latimer. “I’d just kind of assumed I couldn’t afford her, but I also knew that she does like to play smaller concerts so I just kept trying. She’s also kind of friends with my wife, and she reached out saying she was interested in playing some festivals this summer. That spurred on a few other bookings like Oh Susanna, from Toronto. Other than that, in looking for a real ‘dancy’ headliner, I booked the 24th St. Wailers. They’re going to be out there all weekend long. They’re a real high-energy, dance and jivey blues band.”

In a region often described by touring musicians as a bit of a black hole for live music, Latimer says the festival seems to balance the challenges posed by its relatively remote location with its many charms — sending bands home happy and spreading the word amongst their cohorts.

“The festival really does have a good reputation, so a lot of bands want to play it,” said Latimer. “We generally pull bands in because they’re driving by on the Trans-Canada, but sometimes they come long distances, or fly-in just for it. We get a bit of everything. We’re not offering the big money like the big festivals, but we do okay.”

First timers to this well-established tradition will notice a significant difference from other music festivals, most notably a distinct blurring of the lines between performer and participant, especially as the stage is darkened and the music moves to more intimate campfire settings.

“There’s no real backstage area, no fence cutting you off from the performers — they’re just wandering around like everybody else and I think that’s what the performers also love. They find it really refreshing. It’s not a big deal that everybody’s mingling and swimming in the lake. The friendly people and the hospitality is part of what attracts performers and the crowd.”

Thunder Bay’s Greenbank Trio and Sioux Lookout’s Nick Sherman join the 24th St. Wailers to open the festival in the Frank’s Tavern Stage on Friday evening followed by new workshops on the hour, culminating in an Octoberfest explosion with Washboard Hank and the Geszundheits.

Saturday Night’s main stage lineup includes hour-long slots from Small Glories, a workshop called The Grand ‘Ol Trout Opry, Jane Siberry, The Abrams and a rollicking set from the 24th St. Wailers.

Thunder Bay legend Rodney Brown will be playing throughout the weekend. No longer part of the regional showcase, Kenora’s Mike Procyshyn and Lonesome Boxcar will also stage their return to the Trout lineup.

Kenora’s Brooklyn Doran, Jesse McIsaac and Reilly Scott will be featured performers throughout the weekend.

For a full stage schedule and info on the lineup of performers check out www.troutfest.com.

Trout Forest Music Festival tickets can be purchased locally at The Golden Nectar and CKDR.