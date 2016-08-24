Patricia Dzikowski – 1922 – 2016



The family of Patricia Dzikowski, wish to announce the passing of our beloved mother and Baba, who peacefully passed away at the Dryden Regional Health Centre. She entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 5, 2016, at the age of 94.

Pat was born in Arran, Saskatchewan on July 12, 1922. Her early farming days influenced her to become a hard-working and independent woman which she remained throughout her life. In her 20’s, she met her soulmate Bill, married and had three children Roy, Gloria and Phyllis . Bill’s job on the CN railway brought the family to Ontario and ultimately to Richan.

Pat kept busy cooking, sewing, gardening, and enjoying her flowers. She loved her home and pets. Everyone was welcome, whether they were family, neighbours, or strangers looking for a meal. There was always work to be done, but to her, family was number one. Nothing mattered more. We share many memories of playing cards, laughing together and savouring her delicious perogies, homemade bread, and the special 12 dishes for Ukrainian Christmas Eve.

Pat was an active member of the Richan Women’s Institute and Friends and enjoyed visiting with ladies

over tea. She was kind and generous. Pat was full of grace, always so thankful for every blessing. While life was not always easy, she carried on with positive energy, teaching us to keep trying, to believe anything is possible and that there’s always a silver lining to be appreciated. Her smile, her laugh and her warm hugs will be dearly missed.

Pat was predeceased by her parents Mary and Joseph Wegzenowski, by her beloved husband William,

as well as her siblings Lena, Vera, Ann, Helen and Walter.

Pat is survived by her children Roy Dzikowski (Debora) of Dryden, Gloria Dzikowski of Midland and Phyllis Bauldic (Ray) of Dryden, as well as her grandchildren Lynda, Jennifer, Michael, Leigh-Anne, Heather, Lynsey, Andrew, Chelsea, nine great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Friday, August 12 at 1 p.m. at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Allan Campeau officiating. Interment followed at the Dryden Cemetery.

Visitation was held Thursday August 11th from 6 to 8 pm at the Dryden Community Funeral Home with prayers at 7 p.m.

Donations may be made to Richan W. I. and Friends through Dryden Community Funeral Home

249 Grand Trunk Ave. Dryden On. P8N 2X3.