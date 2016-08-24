Northern homecoming – Cofield and Fischler stay in the moment in Lokah Sangha gig

By Chris Marchand

A far-flung former Drydenite played his guitar and sang for a crowd with some help from friends old and new, Aug. 9 at Lokah Sangha Yoga.

Born in Dryden and hailing from a family of Tennessee missionaries, Tim Cofield grew up at Camp of the Woods near Dinorwic and attended Dryden High School. There, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he would meet another strange, shy Grade 9 student — Stephen Cortens — with whom he shared an obsession with music.

“I was a loner and didn’t have many friends. I had to entertain myself because I lived so far out,” said Cofield. “Meeting Steve in ninth grade — we both came from religious backgrounds, we were both weird, eccentric young dudes who were trying to figure things out — and we became best friends. You don’t have a lot of friendship throughout your life with people you’ve known from a young age. Steve is one of those guys that I’ll always be able to pick up where we left off.”

Cortens, now a music teacher at Open Roads, accompanied Cofield for over half his set at Lokah Sangha.

After high school, Cofield took his dreams of playing music back to Tennessee, forming a band that would release two albums in five years before Cofield says things fell apart.

“Everybody quit within two weeks and I just gave up,” said Cofield. “I wasn’t paying the bills with this, so I moved down to Chattanooga, Tennessee and didn’t play music for a long time. I just started, very recently, to play again.”

Now a commercial filmmaker, Cofield says music is edging its way back into his creative endeavours. His pilgrimmages to Northwestern Ontario are marked by an annual performance at Sioux Lookout’s Blueberry Fest.

“Music’s kind of a tradition, a vehicle and an excuse to get up here,” he said. “I love the north and it’s the only way I get to see high school buddies.”

Lending a refined sound to Cofield’s tunes was New Orleans’ violinist Gabrielle Fischler.

“I only met her a month ago in Chattanooga while she was travelling through with a friend,” said Cofield. “I saw her in a pub with a violin. I approached her and we played music that night together. We met later that month in New York and played again. I asked her, ‘Do you want to go to Canada with me?’ I’m glad she did because it makes it so much more interesting than hearing me play by myself. She’s pretty much here because she believes in the music and I’m really fortunate for it.”

More accustomed to reading charts in the orchestra pit, the classically-trained Fischler finds herself thrust rather suddenly into the realm of improvisation with Cofield.

“A lot of it is about mindset and really being able to let go,” said Fischler. “So many orchestral and classical musicians, because we’re used to having all the notation in front of us and because we practice a lot, our fingers and our muscle memory knows where to go. We’re on automatic. You can’t do that with this music. You have to be completely present and in the moment.”