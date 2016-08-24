Municipalities will form bylaws to regulate growing of medical marijuana for personal use

By Michael Christianson

New rules that came into effect on August 24 means those who have been approved by their doctor to use medicinal cannabis will now be allowed to grow a limited amount of marijuana for personal use, or designate someone to grow it for them.

The regulations are in response to a Federal Court ruling earlier this year that found the ban on patients growing their own medical cannabis to be a violation of their constitutional rights.

Angela Ferguson from the Rainy River Cannabis Collective has been watching the ever-changing legal landscape in Canada with regards to cannabis and welcomes the new ruling.

“The new legislation is really exciting because it definitely puts a lot more control and access in the hands of individual patients,” said Ferguson. “There’s going to be some ripple effects for municipalities, we’re all going to have to come together and talk about safety and how to properly and safely grow your own medicine. What’s interesting and a lot of people don’t realize is that Health Canada puts the municipalities right in line to dictate some of those regulations.”

Health Canada has left the creation of bylaws in regards to growing in the hands of municipalities and she says it is up to producers to work with their communities.

“You definitely want to do it in a responsible way. What I don’t want to see is someone who is in their house and it’s in their basement and they don’t both to control odor and the whole neighbourhood stinks,” said Ferguson. “In this case you absolutely have the right to grow it yourself but I think there needs to be a conversation at the municipal level that talks about the safety and the respect factor in making sure that what you’re doing in your home is a positive contribution and doesn’t negatively affect your community.”

Right now the Rainy River Cannabis Collective is focusing on becoming like a community garden where people with prescriptions can have their medicine grown for them. Angela’s husband Brad is the master grower on site and Angela stresses that anyone who is interested speak with them because they want everyone to be as informed as possible.

“What we’re envisioning at Stratton is we want to open a cannabis wellness center. So, wherever you are in your journey, if you’ve just been diagnosed with something and you want to talk about your cannabis options or if you’re having a hard time finding a doctor we have doctors in our referral network that we can connect you with if you need to learn how to grow your own cannabis or you want it done for you,” said Ferguson. “Our business, it’s really unique, there really isn’t much like this in Canada and it’s a great place to come just to have a conversation about cannabis because the only other person you can really talk about it with is your doctor and they may or may not be supportive.”