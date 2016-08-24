Moody Jamboree celebrates 15 years



By Chris Marchand

An annual local music tradition got going a few weeks later than usual this year, but fans of the Moody Jamboree got their fill this past weekend on McKee Rd.

The event was marked by mostly pleasant weather, despite a brief shower on Saturday afternoon.

Jamboree founder Neil Moody says the event happened about four weeks late this year due to wet conditions.

“You couldn’t even walk on the field on the 23rd and 24th of July when we normally have it — so we had to push it back,” said Moody. “You lose a few people because there’s other stuff going on this weekend, but this has probably been our best year for out-of-town musicians.”

The Jamboree’s musical lineup is an ever-evolving and often surprising list of the usual suspects from the local open ‘mic scene, rare appearances by closet performers and serendipitous showings by talented visitors and long lost bands.

Among those long lost bands to dust off a set was local group Streamline, comprised of Ed Price, Chris and Steve Denby and Humberto Pacheco.

Moody says Red Lake’s Franklin Mullin and Stan Laevens were well-received for a commendable set of original tunes.

The event celebrated its 15th year with a strong showing of its usual clientele — a mostly older crowd keen on country, bluegrass and old tyme sounds.

Event emcee, court jester and all around troublemaker Wayne Franklin has been the emcee for many years.

“We get the most wonderful people out here — both the spectators and the musicians,” said Franklin. “Everybody enjoys themselves and looks forward to it all year. We have no limitations — anybody can get up on stage and play whatever they want.”

When the festival wraps up on Sunday evening, many of the spectators lend a hand, making quick work of the cleanup and teardown.

“I built the stage in 2002,” said Moody. “I just added two feet because it was a bit shallow. We’ll probably give this up when those creosote (railway) ties give out — we should get another hundred years out of them.”