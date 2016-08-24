John Jantzen – 1945 – 2016



In loving memory of John Jantzen who passed away peacefully on August 15, 2016

John is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Shirley, daughter Lori Brash (Chad), son Mark Jantzen (Terri-Lynn), four grandchildren Amanda (Ryan), Megan, Madi (Alex) and Stephan, also the two little lights of his life, great granddaughters Blaire and Naomi. John was predeceased by his parents Abe & Jessie Jantzen.

John was a loved man who enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and most of all, spending time with his family.

John was born in 1945 in Winkler, MB. He then moved to Dryden in 1951 and worked at the Dryden paper mill from 1968 until his retirement in 2003. John enjoyed his retirement with family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

To my husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa and friend. You will be forever missed and never forgotten. We love you!

A Private Family Memorial Service has taken place. Internment of ashes will follow at a later date.

If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca