Mr. Gary Harold Barr, age 79 years of Thunder Bay, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ early Sunday morning, August 7th at St. Joseph’s Hospital with his family by his side.

Cremation has taken place and a visitiation and a memorial service were held earlier in August at the Summit Church in Thunder Bay.

As expressions of sympathy the family respectfully requests that you make donations to the charity of your choice in Gary’s memory.