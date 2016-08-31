Ice Dogs exhibition series vs. Miners Sept. 10, 17

Submitted

The Superior International Junior Hockey League announced on Sunday its 2016 preseason game schedule.

League exhibition action will commence Saturday, Sept. 10 as the Thunder Bay North Stars host the Fort Frances Lakers in a 7:30 p.m. start at Port Arthur Arena.

The following evening the Dryden GM Ice Dogs will entertain the English River Miners at Memorial Arena with the opening face-off set for 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 features the Lakers welcoming the North Stars to Ice for Kids Arena in Fort Frances while the expansion Thief River Falls Norskies take on the Winkler Flyers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League at Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center in Thief River Falls, Minn. Both match-ups will get underway at 7:30 p.m.

League preseason action will conclude Saturday, Sept. 17 as Dryden takes on English River once again at Memorial Arena while the Norskies and Flyers finish off a home-and-home in Winkler with two more 7:30 p.m. starts.