Dryden District Agricultural Society 109th Annual Fall Fair

4H Steer Auction Grand Champion Alison Griffiths and Reserve
Champion Devon Carr parade their steers to begin a record-breaking
auction, Friday. Griffiths fetched an unheard of price of $7.10 per
pound. Photos by Chris Marchand.
Fair goers examine the prize-winning garden entries submitted by local green thumbs
during the week. From baking to art, the homespun contests are the essence of the fair
and its strong agricultural traditions.
First time roper Emily Chasowy chases a practice steer, pulled by a quad.
Alex Jolicouer swings her lasso during some fun roping practice at the fairgrounds horse arena.
Young riders having a ball amongst the jumble of twisting, careening coloured metal on the Select Shows Midway.
Dusk falls over the midway at the 109th Annual Dryden and District Agricultural Society Fall Fair.
Dryden’s The Teflons on the Neil Moody Stage, featuring (from left) Doug Jordens, Vince Kastrukoff and Bruce Siciliano.