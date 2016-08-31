Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Dryden District Agricultural Society 109th Annual Fall Fair

News — 31 August 2016
4H Steer Auction Grand Champion Alison Griffiths and Reserve Champion Devon Carr parade their steers to begin a record-breaking auction, Friday. Griffiths fetched an unheard of price of $7.10 per pound.

4H Steer Auction Grand Champion Alison Griffiths and Reserve
Champion Devon Carr parade their steers to begin a record-breaking
auction, Friday. Griffiths fetched an unheard of price of $7.10 per
pound. Photos by Chris Marchand.

Fair goers examine the prize-winning garden entries submitted by local green thumbs during the week. From baking to art, the homespun contests are the essence of the fair and its strong agricultural traditions.

Fair goers examine the prize-winning garden entries submitted by local green thumbs
during the week. From baking to art, the homespun contests are the essence of the fair
and its strong agricultural traditions.

First time roper Emily Chasowy chases a practice steer, pulled by a quad.

First time roper Emily Chasowy chases a practice steer, pulled by a quad.

Alex Jolicouer swings her lasso during some fun roping practice at the fairgrounds horse arena.

Alex Jolicouer swings her lasso during some fun roping practice at the fairgrounds horse arena.

Young riders having a ball amongst the jumble of twisting, careening coloured metal on the Select Shows Midway.

Young riders having a ball amongst the jumble of twisting, careening coloured metal on the Select Shows Midway.

Dusk falls over the midway at the 109th Annual Dryden and District Agricultural Society Fall Fair.

Dusk falls over the midway at the 109th Annual Dryden and District Agricultural Society Fall Fair.

Dryden’s The Teflons on the Neil Moody Stage, featuring (from left) Doug Jordens, Vince Kastrukoff and Bruce Siciliano.

Dryden’s The Teflons on the Neil Moody Stage, featuring (from left) Doug Jordens, Vince Kastrukoff and Bruce Siciliano.

Share

Related Articles

About Author

MichaelChristianson

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook