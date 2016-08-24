Dingwall/Samsal win bass tournament



By Michael Christianson

Scott Dingwall and Jay Samsal took home the 2016 Dryden Bass Championship on Sunday.

The pair are no strangers to the fishing winners circle, they also won the Dryden Walleye Masters this year. This time they brought in 20.08 pounds of bass in the single day tournament beating out second place finalists Jamie and Ashley Bruce who managed to net 17.78 pounds at the tournament.

Over forty teams competed this year on a beautiful Sunday and for Chris Churchill and his partner Cory Roulston it was their first experience ever with the fish.

“It’s our first time bass fishing, never done it before, and we caught five bass so I think it turned out pretty good for us,” said Churchill. “They were fun to catch that’s what we enjoyed about it; compared to the walleye tournaments we normally go in it’s a whole different bag, it was interesting. I’d have to say I like this tournament more than the walleye masters because it’s a little bit more relaxed pace and you can enjoy the day and not worry about things.”

Darren Kennedy has been in this tournament before and he said it was a fantastic day out on the water. His team did better than they did last year and that’s all he was hoping to accomplish this go round.

“It was a great day. We had some really good fishing right off the bat early this morning, probably missed a couple big ones but we had quite a few bites, caught quite a few ended up with about twelve and a half pounds and really enjoyed it.”

Kennedy’s next stop is the Red Lake Fall Classic during the September long weekend.

Dryden Bass Tournament Top 10

Team Weight

1. Scott Dingwall and Jay Samsal 20.08lbs

2. Jamie Bruce and Ashley Bruce 17.78lbs

3. Brandon Kamm and Dale Barker 16.86lbs

4. Keith Kellar and Shannon McKay 16.86lbs

5. Shayne Mozdzen and Jayden Belanger 16.32lbs

6. Jeff Dingwall and Michael Cortens 15.85lbs

7. Kurt West and Josh West 13.18lbs

8. Kyson Jensson and Kasey Jensson 13.02lbs

9. Darren Kennedy and Jeremy Kennedy 12.50lbs

10. Jeff Park and Matt Park 11.50lbs

Big Fish

1. Brandon Kamm and Dale Barker 4.16lbs

2. Scott Dingwall and Jay Samsal 4.10lbs

3. Jeff Dingwall and Michael Cortens 3.88lbs

4. Kyson and Kasey Jensson 3.74lbs

5. Shayne Mozdzen and Jayden Belanger 3.66lbs