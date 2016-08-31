City still taking stock of flood damage

By Dryden Observer Staff

The true extent of the flooding on August 12 is still being assessed, while the City is examining its options to apply for provincial assistance.

Around 200 homes suffered water damage and sewage backups, Aug. 12 following an extreme weather event that saw 15 centimetres of rain fall in the span of a few hours. With sink holes appearing on city streets, public works crews have working hard to assess the storm’s unseen effects to Dryden’s underground infrastructure.

Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson says an operational debriefing, including the total cost of repairs to roads, culverts, sewers and other infrastructure is being prepared.

“In addition to the impact on City infrastructure, we recognize that many citizens and businesses also suffered significant damage as a result of this extreme weather event, many of whom are continuing to work with their insurance companies and contractors to complete repairs,” said Wilson in statement Monday. “We hope this work can be completed in a timely manner and that everyone can get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Wilson says that some residents have questioned the City Administration’s decision not to declare a ‘state of emergency’. Dryden’s mayor says that while they considered the question during the event, they ultimately concluded that such a declaration would serve little purpose as it would not guarantee financial or other provincial aid, nor would it initiate the Disaster Recovery Assistance Ontario program.

Wilson adds such programs are administered by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, whose representatives inspected both city infrastructure and a number of private dwellings Aug. 17-18.

“I want to thank our citizens for looking out for each other as the rainstorm impacted neighbors and friends. We’re not finished dealing with the results of such a sudden event but your compassionate efforts reflect a caring community we can all be proud of.”

Mayor Wilson says further details will be released to the public