Arena group gets hands dirty

By Michael Christianson

Dryden Recreation Extension and Modification (DREAM) group had all hands on deck at the Memorial Arena last weekend getting some first steps into their goal of fixing up the facility.

“We’re rearranging the seats by colour, it makes the presentation of the Memorial Arena much neater and cleaner and it’s part of our ongoing efforts to bring this 38 year old building up to standards,” said Kent Sinclair. “We’ve applied with the Dryden Economic Development Corp for two different grants; the first grant is all on accessibility to make the public washrooms 2016 Ontario building code standards. The second application is to create 12 exercise stations in the entrance and in the lobby for seniors that are walking down here.”

The group has also applied for recreational facility money through the Building Canada Fund.

DREAM’s other goals for the arena includes a new ceiling, new sports flooring and painting as well as a 2200 square foot addition to Arena #2 based off of plans drafted in 2008.