100K donation to DRHC

By Michael Christianson

August 9 was a very special day for the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

The DRHC received a $100,000 donation from a former patient who has chosen to remain anonymous. The donor gave the generous amount after seeing first hand the good work the hospital does on a daily basis.

“The hospital has been good to me, I was diagnosed with cancer years ago and the staff there were very good to me. I am healthy now and wanted to do something good for them,” said the donor.

“It’s certainly a powerful donation that we got, it’s not something that happens every day at the Dryden Regional Health Centre but it certainly is something we’re very grateful for,” said Kim Vares, the director of stakeholder engagement and relations at the health centre. “While we get great support from our community and across the region on a continual basis this is really a powerful donation and it sends a really strong message to our staff; it’s recognition and acknowledgement of the great work that they do on a daily basis and it really goes miles to helping them realize what a meaningful impact they can make on a patients life.”

Recruitment and Fundraising Coordinator Chuck Schmitt says there has been some early discussions of where the donation will go and he says this large donation highlights the generosity of the region.

“We’re grateful we have a really supportive community. The business community has rallied at times when we’ve run larger campaigns and the public has been great,” said Schmitt. “We’re not blessed like a place like Kenora or Winnipeg where there are large populations of wealthier people. So we really are more grassroots so when something like this comes along every penny counts.”