Museum exhibit probes regional history of bush pilots

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden and District Museum is giving you an eagle eye view this summer.

‘By the seat of your pants!’ is a travelling exhibit from the Lake of the Woods Museum about the history of bush flying in the area and it promises to offer a glimpse into the lives of these pilots.

“Bush flying is part of the history of Northwestern Ontario; with all the tourists and even mining industries, everybody uses bush planes to go into remote areas,” said museum curator Leah Gardner. “We just thought it would be good travelling exhibit to bring in, particularly in the summer because it seems like lots of people will come and see something like this. We found with our winter exhibit that’s outdoor stuff, history of hunting and fishing last year and it brought lots of people in so we thought ‘what can we do in the summer months during the tourist season to bring in people who may be visiting in the area and as well local residence to see if we can entice them to come in. We’re working with a couple of local pilots and they’re bringing in some stuff just to add some three dimensional pieces to it.”

Local pieces include the flight suit of Ray Fread and he has been busy collecting other items for the museum to display. Fread is expected to be at the museum on July 15 for an evening of stories and refreshments. Fread has flown all over the world.

The exhibit will even feature a flight simulator so you can test your navigational skills.

The museum is hoping to get more guests in this summer and they are offering free admission on Thursdays, which begins on July 7 so that everyone can come down and enjoy what they have to offer.

‘By the seat of your pants!’ will run at the Dryden Museum from June 30 until August 31.