EDITORIAL: Dredging up a painful past

If I’ve learned one thing in my 11 years at this newspaper and 30 years as a resident of Dryden, it is that the question of mercury in the Wabigoon River is so mired in racial politics that we will likely never know a data-supported approximation of the truth of what’s really happening in the river.

Now, a sudden flurry of calls by MP Bob Nault and MPP Sarah Campbell to clean up mercury contamination in the Wabigoon River has begun.

Apparently the idea of remediating 130 kilometres of waterway between Dryden and Grassy Narrows is a no-brainer and long overdue, despite the province’s disagreement with a recent report that was commissioned by er… Grassy Narrows First Nation and penned by John Rudd — a provider of mercury remediation services.

That sounds a bit like the 2011 study sponsored by the National Confectioner’s Association that revealed that people who eat candy weigh less than those who don’t. See the problem there?

Mercury in the Wabigoon River is the most dangerous story of our times in this region and one that I’ve abandoned all hope of striking at some spark of the truth.

I’ve come to the conclusion that the press is the exact worst tool in the box for this problem.

That’s because people who have nothing to lose seem to say anything and those with answers but everything to lose can say nothing at all.

It was the national press who framed the current narrative that we gave up trying to refute in the 1980s. Influential storytellers and politicians seemed to hold the real sway in settling the issue and shutting down the debate which had become as toxic as the river itself.

Many in the area believed there was much more to the story than just the 9,000 kilograms of mercury-rich effluent discharged from Reed Paper’s chlor-alkali plant in the 60s and 70s.

I get the feeling that there are indeed some important scientific findings yet to be gleaned from the Wabigoon waterway, if only the data could extricate itself from political passions and colonial guilt.

To me, a fantastic solution would be if scientists involved in the nearby Experimental Lakes Area (ELA) had opportunity and the funding to study the entire water system — even above the dam at Dryden. In the 1990s the Flooded Uplands Dynamics Experiment (FLUDEX) at the ELA uncovered hard data to support long-held suspicions that elevated methyl mercury levels in fish were a characteristic feature of reservoir water systems like Wabigoon Lake — a function, they concluded, of the decomposition of flooded soils and vegetation.

Could these findings not have a huge bearing on better understanding the interplay of factors? What about 70 years of log booms shedding bark into the river above the dam?

A 2012 paper in the Journal of Environmental Monitoring showed that while mercury levels in fish tested from Clay Lake, Ball Lake, Separation Lake and Tetu Lake along the English/Wabigoon River system have declined 36 to 94 per cent, that decline has since levelled off. The paper indicates that there remains some influence for still elevated levels of mercury in fish that we don’t fully understand.

So I say let science prevail. Dryden has little left to defend in terms of its reputation, only a chance to better understand this dark cloud that has lingered over our community for 40 years.

But if we are indeed to dredge up the past, let’s base it on the best information and not dubious politics.

— Chris Marchand