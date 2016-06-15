Bee nice – Local beekeeper advocates for bee-friendly solutions to forest-tent caterpillar scourge

By Chris Marchand

A local beekeeper is expressing concern that a long overdue plague of forest tent caterpillars sweeping over the community may have residents reaching for pesticides that will kill off beneficial insects as well.

Reagan Breeze is an avid keeper of bees and passionate champion for the insects and the role they play in the ecosystem.

“I hear a lot of people talking about using some pretty intense insecticides and harsh measures to alleviate the army worm situation we’re going through right now,” said Breeze. “Those chemicals are also going to be affecting honeybees and all the other pollinators out there. The worms are harmless, they’re almost done and the trees are going to grow their leaves back in a few weeks time.”

Breeze says that honeybees are already fighting an uphill battle against diseases, parasites and other poorly understood environmental variables that have led to widespread collapses in bee colonies across North America.

The province recently instituted a ban on the sale of neonicotinoid pesticides after Ontario beekeepers lost over half their hives in 2013- 14.

Breeze fears that many people hang on to out-of-date pesticides from years past and that the sudden re-emergence of the forest tent caterpillars may prompt them to rummage through the garage for a solution.

“They (bees) adapt very easily, but under the current situation, there’s been a really big decline in the past few years. There has been a lot of good awareness being put out there about the importance they play in pollination and growing food and a lot of interest in the art of backyard beekeeping.”

He says some local gardeners are spraying worms with a mixture of dish soap, vinegar and water. Some add rubbing alcohol to the mixture.

The pesticide Bt (bacillus thuringus) affects only caterpillars and is bee-friendly.

Some construct a physical barrier on a tree’s trunk with tin foil or duct-tape slathered in Vaseline or grease that will stop the advance of the caterpillars.

Breeze says he is preparing to approach Dryden City Council to consider some bee friendly policies and to talk about the importance of fostering a bee-friendly culture.

“I’d like to see them set aside a honeybee day,” said Breeze. “I’d also like to see if they would allow beekeepers and people who support beekeepers to allow their lawns to grow in the springtime — maybe have a sign that explains the reasoning for the uncut lawn. I’m not sure what they’d say to that, but it’s something I’d like to address.”