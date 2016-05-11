Photo by Samantha Hawkins

A night of fun, enchantment and magic was in store for the 750 ladies of the Shake Your Booty Gala in support of the Dryden Regional Health Centre (DRHC).

One of the most consistently successful fundraisers of our era, the event once again filled the Dryden Memorial Arena with fun-seeking females with the goal of emptying their pockets for important equipment purchases at the DRHC. The lofty, but previously met, goal of $100,000 would go to a $55,000 hematology analyzer, $15,000 towards a sterilized cabinet to house previously purchased colonoscope and endoscope; two hospital beds at $10,000 each and $10,000 towards the replacement of the CT Scan unit in 2018.

“It came together easier this year because we’ve done it before, even though it had more pizzazz in the decorations and everything else,” said the Dream Believers’ Mardi Plomp. “We had new Dream Believers on board which made a real difference. It was a matter of getting them acquainted with what their roles would be. We’re such a good team.”

The event was assisted by 50 volunteers and an additional 75 ‘Men In Black’ who ushered ladies into the gala.

The evening began with a ‘Taste of Dryden’ buffet dinner featuring selections from a variety of local restaurants, followed by a welcome toast to cancer survivors and a performance from Judi Greene. A fashion show featured clothing from five local shops, modeled by a range of ages.

Justice Bruyére performed a tribute to First Nations Inuit and Métis survivors of cancer, followed by a choreographed dance by the Dream Believers and Stage Door Studio dancers. Magician Brian Glow was followed by local music acts from Rick Smith, Shannyn Peters and Danielle Trudel.

Live auctions were a big moneymaker for the evening and many thanks go to the business who helped put prize packages together.

“I thank Dr. Bruce Cook and Nurse Practitioner Tina Bryant who did the theme acting for all those auctions,” said Plomp. “It was hilarious.”

Plomp says she hasn’t a clue what the final total of the evening will be just yet. She adds if the event hits its goal of $100,000, it will bring the sum of all monies raised by various Shake Your Booty events over the years to approximately $420,000.

The Dream Believer says that many of the group’s core members have called this their last Shake Your Booty event. Plomp says she hasn’t decided what she’ll do herself.

“We’ve got some new girls on board and we hope they’re going to carry it — they may change it in ways, who knows?” said Plomp. “My goal was always to make half a million dollars. I don’t know how I feel yet, it’s still too close.”