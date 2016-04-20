Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

In the spotlight – Dryden Skating Club hosts annual winter skating show

Featured Posts Sports & Recreation — 20 April 2016
In the spotlight – Dryden Skating Club hosts annual winter skating show
Rochelle Arseneault

Rochelle Arseneault

A CanSkate Line makes a jailbreak with Adrian Levesque, Cooper Levesque, Terry Polkinghorne, John Robertson, and Jackson Polny.

A CanSkate Line makes a jailbreak with Adrian Levesque, Cooper Levesque, Terry Polkinghorne, John Robertson, and Jackson Polny.

A CanSkate line including Ruby Wilkinson, Trista Kudlacek, Eloise Marchand, Scarlett Morrison and Aveah Bissig perform to Limbo Rock.

A CanSkate line including Ruby Wilkinson, Trista Kudlacek, Eloise Marchand, Scarlett Morrison and Aveah Bissig perform to Limbo Rock.

Dryden Skating Club skater Hailey Lappage perfoms a solo skate during the club’s annual skating show, April 13, at Dryden Memorial Arena.

Dryden Skating Club skater Hailey Lappage perfoms a solo skate during the club’s annual skating show, April 13, at Dryden Memorial Arena.

Gracie Lappage

Gracie Lappage

Local hockey players lent a hand with the show’s annual hockey line

Local hockey players lent a hand with the show’s annual hockey line

Talyah Hoey and Hailey Lappage perform a duet.

Talyah Hoey and Hailey Lappage perform a duet.

Chantal Pizzi performs a solo skate

Chantal Pizzi performs a solo skate

Quintin Dayman skates to Thunderstruck.

Quintin Dayman skates to Thunderstruck.

Jordyn Robichaud and Madison Iwanyk perform a duet number to the song ‘So What’.

Jordyn Robichaud and Madison Iwanyk perform a duet number to the song ‘So What’.

Share

Related Articles

About Author

MichaelChristianson

(2) Readers Comments

  1. sonya

    April 7, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    can you please delete sonya sinclairs photos???

    Reply
    • April 13, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      Hi, I deleted the pics you requested. — Ed.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook