In the spotlight – Dryden Skating Club hosts annual winter skating show

A CanSkate Line makes a jailbreak with Adrian Levesque, Cooper Levesque, Terry Polkinghorne, John Robertson, and Jackson Polny.
A CanSkate line including Ruby Wilkinson, Trista Kudlacek, Eloise Marchand, Scarlett Morrison and Aveah Bissig perform to Limbo Rock.
Dryden Skating Club skater Hailey Lappage perfoms a solo skate during the club’s annual skating show, April 13, at Dryden Memorial Arena.
Local hockey players lent a hand with the show’s annual hockey line
Talyah Hoey and Hailey Lappage perform a duet.
Chantal Pizzi performs a solo skate
Quintin Dayman skates to Thunderstruck.
Jordyn Robichaud and Madison Iwanyk perform a duet number to the song ‘So What’.
