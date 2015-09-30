Raymond Rene Lacroix – June 19,1946 -September 12, 2015

The family of Raymond Rene Lacroix are deeply grieved to announce his sudden passing on Saturday September 12, 2015 at his home in Sioux Lookout, Ont.

Ray is survived by his wife Vera Kameda-Lacroix, his siblings: Therese Lacroix of Nicolet, Quebec, Noella Pominville ( Paul), Bernadette Brochu and MarieAnne Morin of Hearst, Ont., Camille Lacroix of Sioux Lookout, Gertrude Archer (Don) of Ille Des Chenes Man.: His stepchildren; Gordie Kameda, Alan Kameda (Adrienne), James Kameda (Carmen Walker), and Tamiko Lee (Scott).

Deeply morning his loss are, his Grandchildren: Victoria and Rhiannon Lee, Aiden Taylor, Matthew, Jacob, Tyler, Kori, Chad, Jaxom, and Logan Kameda.

Ray was predeceased by his brothers Joseph, Henri, Albert, Lionel, Roger Lacroix and sisters Jeanette Lachance and Madeline Bisier.

Ray, the youngest of a family of fourteen was born in Hearst, Ont to Anselme and Anna Lacroix. The family moved to St. Germaine, Quebec when he was an infant and returned to Hearst 8 years later. At the age of sixteen, Ray began his adult education in Toronto taking a Small Engine & Service Station Attendants course. This was the beginning of a long career in the field he loved.

He moved to Sioux Lookout in 1966 where he worked in his trade as a mechanic, later entering in garage business as a partner with his friend Niels Madsen. This was the L&M Garage with a small café at the Five Mile Corner Hwy 72 turnoff to Hudson. From there they progressed to a tri-partnership between Niels, Ray and Bruce George, owning and operating the local GM Dealership and the marina known as Mascotto’s Marine until his retirement in 2013 at the age of 67. Ray became a popular “go to guy” for untold numbers of clients through out his working life. Folks from the remote communities constantly made “coffee with Ray” their first stop when coming in to Sioux Lookout.

Ray was a “people person” he loved life, the outdoors and summers on the water . For twenty of his bachelor years, his houseboat “Casper” was his summer home. He had the intricate fifty miles of Lac Seul from Deception Bay to Birch Narrows memorized and took pride in transporting family and friends there to fish. In early years he was a popular bartender in the evenings known as Frenchie and took every opportunity to dance with his “rubber legs”

In 1994 met Vera Kameda of Dryden at the moment when he was building his home that he had designed specifically for the point of land overlooking Frog Rapids. Vera was a widow with children, grandchildren and parents, who all quickly learned to love him. Soon there were more grandchildren and Ray quickly became a loving “Papa”. Vera and Ray married at “Ray’s Oasis” in the year 2000. Family and friends will continue cherish a multitude of good memories of wonderful times there with Ray.

A Celebration of Ray’s Life took place at the Edwin Switzer Royal Canadian Legion in Sioux Lookout on September 19, 2015, led by Reverend Warner Bloomfield. Niels Madsen gave a heartfelt eulogy. Tamiko and Alan shared Words of Remembrance. Rhiannon shared the reading from Ecclesiastes 3:1-15. Kori and Tyler Kameda embraced everyone with a musical rendering. A slideshow giving a pictured account of Ray’s life brought forth wonderful memories cherished by everyone.

Cremation has taken place and interment will be at a later date. If friends so desire donations in his memory may be made to the William George Extended Care Fund or charity of your choice through the Sioux Lookout Funeral Home, Box 1449, Sioux Lookout, P8T 1B9. Online condolences may be emailed to: slfh@tbaytel.net