FEATURE: “Like it happened yesterday” Bonny Bay Disaster survivors remember those lost on 50th anniversary of tragic accident

By Chris Marchand

Fifty years ago June 26, the local community witnessed an unthinkable tragedy that would forever shape the lives of the couple who lived on to tell the tale.

The passage of time has done little to dull the memories of what began as a pleasant day on the water, June 26, 1965, and ended with the sudden and staggering loss of 12 lives, eight of them children under the age of 13.

What’s come to be known as the Bonny Bay Disaster lives on as a cautionary tale about the sheer power of nature and our human vulnerability in the face of it.

Cyril Lobreau was at the helm of his homemade 28-foot houseboat about a mile south of Bonny Bay when a violent storm erupted churning up waves of over six feet.

Facing into the storm, Lobreau attempted but was unable to reach a nearby island, limited by the craft’s 18 horsepower motor. The boat was struck broadside by large waves and capsized.

The occupants of the houseboat cabin Margaret Finlayson (50) of Dinorwic; Jack Graham (37) and his wife Dorothy (31) also of Dinorwic; their seven children Shirley Ann (13), Margaret May, Jacqueline (10), Lloyd (9), Sharon (6), Lynn (5) and Daniel Patrick (3); Betty Huckell (22) and her 21-month old daughter Roxanne were drowned when the cabin’s roof detached from the boat.

“We had a radio on board, but in those days there were no warnings,” said Lobreau. “I was out from Bonny Bay and it caught us right in the middle of the lake. It rained so hard that you couldn’t see the front railing of the houseboat. I’ve never seen waves like that on this lake since. It just grabbed that pontoon and set it right upside down.”

Lobreau, who was 27 years old at the time and his wife of three years, Shirley, were the sole survivors of the wreck. Shirley was aunt to all the children and sister to Dorothy Graham and Betty Huckell.

“We were upside down so quick. We were both at the front — I was at the steering wheel and I think she (Shirley) had gone across to try to hold the dishes in the cupboard. I don’t know if the door was open or if I opened it, but I just pushed her out (of the cabin) and flipped her up over the pontoon.”

Clinging to the pontoons and washed ashore, Cyril and Shirley walked a few kilometres of shoreline with trees were blowing down around them and came upon Bonny Bay Camp where they reported the incident and an initial search began.

“Davis’ were the owners of Bonny Bay (Camp) then and they were very good to us,” said Shirley. “They took us in, someone picked us up. They staged the search, all the boats, and fed everyone while they were dragging.”

The storm caused extensive damage throughout the area, including the Dryden arena, with many old timers claiming they’ve yet to see an equal to it in the years since.

“If you look out from Bonny Bay there were lots of big poplar trees in there at that time,” said Lobreau. “That day, all the tops of the poplar trees were gone — like someone had sawn them off. I don’t we’ve had a storm like that since.”

Weight of tragedy hits community

“It was the biggest funeral Dryden had ever seen,” said Cyril.

A funeral procession of over 150 automobiles stretched from Moffatt Funeral Home to the Dryden Cemetery, July 2 as hundreds of residents turned up to pay their final respects to the victims.

For Cyril and Shirley, their final resting place is a familiar one. The couple say they still go to visit the graves of their friends and family members once per week.

“It’s something you’ll never ever forget,” said Shirley. “I’ll take it to the grave with me. We just try and remember the good times we had with them, even on that same day.”

As both builder and skipper of the craft, Cyril Lobreau faced an inquest in which a marine engineer found the craft, built on 25 sealed oil drums, to be well-built. A coroner’s jury attached no blame for the incident, attributing the severity of the storm as the principle cause.

“Everybody, at least everybody I had anything to do with, or knew was excellent with us about it,” said Cyril.

“The town had never had anything like that happen before,” added Shirley. “They were all very good to us.”

Fifty years later, the couple live on one of the rare few full service lakefront lots in Dryden, though Shirley has never learned to swim. Cyril says he’s never let the tragedy keep him off the water, though he says he has a profound respect for the power that Mother Nature can unleash.

“I still worry when my kids go out of the lake,” said Shirley.