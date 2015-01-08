Douglas Wayne Mitani – September 24, 1946 – December 3, 2014

On Wednesday, December 3, 2014, Doug passed away at his home in Gibsons, B.C. after a brief illness.

Doug Mitani was born in Dryden, Ontario on September 24, 1946. He was the youngest son of Hiroshi and Mitsuye Mitani, brother to Lawrence (the late Erika), Dick (Donna) (the late Patty), Don (Lyn) (the late Dolores), Donna (Jerome) and father of Sherri (Paul) and Darcy (Colleen). Sherri is the dentist/owner of South Pointe Dental, and Darcy played professional hockey in both Japan and Korea for several years. Both reside in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Mourning his passing in Gibsons, B.C. are his wife Cerra-Lyn, and step-sons Bradley and Jason and their families.

Doug spent his younger years playing hockey in Dryden (a proud Dryden Rocket Alumni), Flin Flon, Manitoba and Prince George, B.C. Many old friends and competitors will remember the talent and dexterity of this left-handed hockey player, baseball pitcher and judoka. Others will remember Doug for his love of the outdoors, as an avid fisherman and fishing guide on several Northwestern Ontario lakes, and his flavoursome cooking. Before moving to B.C., Doug worked at the Dryden Paper Company as a Millwright.

A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, December 14th 2014, in Gibsons, B.C.