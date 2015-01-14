BUSINESS: New vet at helm of Trans Canada Pet Clinic

By Chris Marchand

A local veterinary clinic has changed hands.

Dr. Puran Das has purchased the clinic from its founder Dr. James Brown, who has retired.

Originally from Pakistan, Dr. Das comes to Dryden from his most recent veterinary post at Regina’s 24 Hour Animal Care Centre. After immigrating to Canada in 2002, he obtained his license to practice in North America in 2006.

Dr. Das expects his wife and family to join him in Dryden soon as they await the sale of the their home in Saskatchewan.

“I passed through Dryden once before eight years ago when I moved from Pembroke to Regina and I liked the area. It’s a very pretty place to live “ said Dr. Das. “I saw the opportunity here and it all happened very quickly and unexpectedly for us. Maybe it was destined.”

Dr. Das hopes to expand on the Trans Canada Pet Clinic stable of services, including expertise with exotic species like snakes, ferrets, birds and reptiles.

More orthopedic surgeries and ultra-sounds services are also planned to increase.

“I have a lot of experience in veterinary emergency practice and critical cases,” said Dr. Das. “I have done lots of plating, cruciate surgeries, pinnings and ultrasounds. I will be adding those services to the area because in certain cases people have to travel to either Winnipeg or Thunder Bay. I feel that having those services in here will be an improvement.”

For a complete look at the services offered by Trans Canada Pet Clinic check out their website at www.transcanadapetclinic.com, or call the clinic for more information at 223-5900.