Barclay uprising

Inflated assessments and rising taxes make lakeshore living no longer viable, say residents

By Chris Marchand

Rising frustration over another potential municipal tax hike gave rise to talk of secession from the City of Dryden from Barclay residents, Jan. 14.

Dryden amalgamated with the neighbouring township to the east in 1998, the start of many frustrations for rural residents with the city’s taxation boundaries who have long lobbied for a mill rate that better reflects the diminished level of city services they enjoy.

For many Barclay residents, particularly those with lakeshore property on Wabigoon and Thunder Lake, an area wide re-assessment of property values in recent years by Ontario’s Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) has elevated concerns for residents who say over inflated assessments have made their properties not only unaffordable, but also very difficult to sell.

Kathy Hutchison says her parents purchased her Barclay property in the 1950s for $5,000. She says MPAC recently assessed the property at an unrealistic $360,000, sticking her with a $6,600 annual tax bill.

“If you raise it (taxes) another three per cent — that’s $7,000,” said Hutchison. “We’re done. It’s really sad that after all this time I have to sell my place, if I can find somebody who is willing to buy.”

Lakeshore resident Norm Bush says that council’s frequent claims that area residents are getting a good deal on their municipal taxes compared to other regional municipalities needs context.

“It could be that our taxes here may not be as high as other municipalities in the northwest, I don’t know. But that’s like comparing the worst of the worst in North America and saying we’re ‘doing okay’,” said Bush. “If I look back at our municipal taxes, from 2001 to 2002 our taxes more than doubled on our home. Between 2002 to the present (without any increases this year) our taxes have increased by over 50 per cent. In reference to the other municipalities we’ve lived in across North America, I can tell you without exception that the taxes here are by far the highest we’ve experienced either in British Columbia, Alberta, other places in Ontario as well as several places in the United States.”

Members of council advised Barclay residents to seek appeals to their property value assessments with MPAC.

Wanda Mitchell says she’s fed up with paying town taxes without any services.

“I live by myself and I’m no spring chicken,” says Wanda Mitchell. “My home was built in 1957 and I pay more (in taxes) than some of those fancy homes on Edgewater Terrace. “When I come home to frozen water pipes, I can’t even call you, because you don’t provide me with water.”

Dave McGogy spoke on the pinch that rural homeowners are feeling.

“If you keep raising taxes on property, it gets so that you can’t sell your property because who’s going to pay six or seven hundred dollar per month in taxes just to live on the lake?” said McGogy. “Who’s going to buy it?”

Rowat Rd. resident Eldon Larocque took the conversation one step further, proposing that Barclay area residents organize to explore their options in ending the former township’s relationship with the city of Dryden.

“We had all of our services out there and we never said anything was wrong. We never had the right to vote on that decision,” said Larocque. “As a resident I think we ought to have to the right to vote to see if we should remove ourselves from the City of Dryden. I don’t want to be taxed out of my home that I worked so long and hard to get — without a dime of city money going into any of it.”